Prince William leaves royal fans 'blushing' with new picture The royal confirmed he had received the vaccine this week

Prince William took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce that he had received his first COVID-19 vaccine whilst also thanking those involved in the successful roll-out.

Despite the serious nature of the post, all royal fans could talk about was his toned arm, which he showed off in the snap.

"Those guns tho!!" noted a follower, whilst a second added: "Prince William has some guns..."

A third remarked: "He is really fit." Many more labelled the Prince a "babe", a "beautiful man" and another confessed she had been left "blushing".

"No wonder The Duchess of Cambridge looks always so happy," another joked.

Prince William getting his vaccine

Prince William and Kate recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, and if the pictures released to mark the occasion are anything to go by, then they are indeed happier than ever.

On the eve of their special milestone anniversary, the couple shared two stunning photos with the public which were taken at their Kensington Palace home.

The couple, who have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, looked so loved-up in the intimate shots, and while they generally keep PDA to a minimum, the Cambridges were pictured sweetly embracing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been happily married for ten years

Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd had the honour of taking the portraits. Chris's career has spanned nearly 30 years and has seen his work grace the pages of publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Harpers Bazaar. He has also shot advertising campaigns for the likes of Apple, British Airways and Sony, and has been selected several times for the National Portrait Gallery's Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.

"The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," said Chris. "It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as the Duchess is a rather keen photographer."