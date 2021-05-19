Prince William and Kate Middleton's next trip abroad revealed The royal couple's next trip has been revealed

The next trip abroad for Prince William and Kate Middleton has been revealed as the royal couple will be heading to Scotland.

The Prince will be spending a week in the country as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Duke of Cambridge will arrive in the country on Friday, before departing on 27 May, and during his visit he will hear how the Church has helped local communities despite the need to socially distance.

The Duchess of Cambridge won't be joining him for the full trip, but will arrive on 24 May, and the royal couple will visit Edinburgh and Fife.

The pair will also be making their first official visit to the islands of Orkney.

During the trip, William and Kate will also be meeting with frontline workers, NHS staff, emergency responders, volunteers and the military.

The Duke will invite some emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him on a rooftop bar, while he and Kate will host Scottish NHS staff at a drive-in cinema where they'll watch the latest Disney film, Cruella.

The royal trip will be their first official visit to Orkney

The busy visit will also see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hear about innovative projects that aim to fight climate change ahead of the COP26 summit, which is due to be held in Glasgow later this year.

But there will be some enjoyment in this, as the couple will be able to drive an Extreme E electric vehicle at the Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Their trip will have some personal moments for Prince William, as he'll hear how Fields in Trust, a charity his late grandfather was president of before passing it to the Duke, is creating green spaces.

And then William and Kate will return to St Andrews University, where they first met, to meet with current students and talk about how they coped during the past difficult year.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

The couple will return to St Andrew's University

"Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year."

One of the couple's latest royal visits took them to Wolverhampton to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

One of their stops was at The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone, where they joined a group of young people as they took part in a number of wellbeing sessions.

And of course the notoriously competitive couple couldn't resist getting involved in all of the sporting activities on offer at the centre!

