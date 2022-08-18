Prince William and Duchess Kate's luxurious family home they're moving away from – inside The Cambridges are relocating to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating to Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and will be saying a fond farewell to their family home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is significantly smaller in comparison to their current residence, which underwent significant renovations prior to the family moving in. However, it is likely the Cambridges will still keep their London home as a base in the capital, along with Anmer Hall, their Sandringham retreat.

Apartment 1A features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters, which we have received a peek inside on a few occasions. Take a look inside…

In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices in Kensington Palace, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.

Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

During a video call to mark Remembrance Week, Kate revealed another beautiful area of their home. It was furnished with a plain cream sofa, floral cushions and a dresser positioned against one wall where the couple have a combination of framed family photographs, two blue vases and a larger brown flowerpot.

The Duke and Duchess shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. Prince William and Kate sat in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

Prince William and Kate have added a splash of colour with floral print cushions. They placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the former US President. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.

The Duchess of Cambridge converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room had a similar cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and artwork hanging on the walls.

