Prince Charles jokes about doing a pub crawl whilst pulling pint in Clapham Charles and wife Camilla visited Clapham Old Town in south London

The Prince of Wales couldn't contain his giggles as he attempted to drink a pint while wearing a face mask during a visit to a Clapham pub on Thursday.

Prince Charles, 72, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, travelled to Clapham Old Town in south London to celebrate the reopening of non-essential shops as COVID-19 restrictions were eased earlier this month.

The royal couple popped into Charles' namesake pub, The Prince of Wales, where the future King enthusiastically pulled a pint behind the bar.

Camilla laughed as her husband lifted up his face covering to sample the pint of Sambrook's Brewery 'Wandle' beer.

Charles also joked that he always thought it would be rather fun to visit every Prince of Wales pub in the country - and get a free drink!

Pub landlord Dermot Connell said it was exciting to have "the Prince of Wales coming to the Prince of Wales", adding: "It's good that he's getting out and about and showing people it's now safe again to be in the pubs."

The pair also met Omnibus Theatre staff, before walking down the high street, passing a number of independent shops and businesses, including Birkesen Florist.

Charles and Camilla pictured behind the bar

Charles and Camilla concluded their walk at Clapham Fire Station where they greeted firefighters and thanked them for their service.

A new £2.6m public space around Clapham Old Town and Clapham Common tube station was officially unveiled in 2014.

The Clapham Old Town Regeneration Project was a joint venture between Lambeth Council and Transport for London, in collaboration with local residents.

The Prince samples the pint he poured

It includes the town square, wide step-free pavements with new zebra crossings, cycle paths and cycle stands, extensive landscaping with over 100 trees planted and new public seating.

Charles and Camilla are strong supporters of the high street and hospitality sectors, with the Prince acknowledging the challenges the industry faced during the pandemic with a message last summer.

He said at the time: "I can only express my warmest appreciation for the resilience and fortitude shown by those in hospitality and offer my deepest sympathy to those who are struggling to keep their businesses going or are having to cope with the appalling misery of seeing their businesses go into administration."

