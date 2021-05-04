Tom Parker-Bowles on whether his mum Duchess of Cornwall will be called 'Queen' Camilla's title will change when Prince Charles becomes King

Tom Parker Bowles has addressed whether or not his mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ever be titled Queen.

The food writer and critic, 46, sat down for a revealing interview with The Times and spoke about his mum’s future role and title when her husband Prince Charles becomes King.

"I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen," he shared. "That hasn't been decided. There are lots of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."

Buckingham Palace has previously stated that Camilla will be known as Princess Consort when Charles becomes King.

Tom said no decision has been made on whether his mother will be titled 'Queen'

At the time of the royal couple's engagement in 2005, the Palace stated: "It is intended that Mrs. Parker-Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

It follows the precedent set by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the last spouse of a monarch, who was not known as King but rather Prince Consort. However, it has been reported that Charles could give his wife the title Queen Consort when he takes the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla were married in April 2005

Within the interview, Tom also spoke about the loss of Prince Philip, and revealed he had watched the Duke's funeral on television. "I really blubbed during the Last Post," he confessed.

"I didn't know Prince Philip at all but it was all very moving. The clear blue sky, the music… We've lost so many due to Covid it also felt like a chance to mourn that loss too."

Tom said he had not watched Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey

He was also asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Confirming he didn't watch the TV special, he explained: "I wasn't around. What can I say? Families are never easy but they'll work it out in the end."

Tom is Camilla's eldest child with her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles; his step-father and godfather is Prince Charles. He has one younger sister, Laura Lopes.

