Duchess Camilla divides royal fans with photo inside antique home The royals have had this interior decoration for almost 70 years

The Duchess of Cornwall has been sharing more glimpses inside her London home, Clarence House, since she began her Reading Room project – and the latest photo has left fans divided.

MORE: Prince Charles has opened his idyllic Scottish holiday home to the public

Duchess Camilla revealed that there is one decoration that she and Prince Charles have displayed for almost seven decades. The royal's official The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room account shared a photo of a chicken ornament, featuring black red and white colours and perched on a blue stump.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall shares a peek inside her stunning London home

The caption read: "This chicken has been at Clarence House since 1953 - even longer than the Count was under house arrest. But no bids for freedom... yet. [photo]: @jennifer_pattison #thereadingroom."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with several praising the decoration. One wrote: "It's gorgeous," and a second remarked: "That's a cute chicken." Others, meanwhile, described it as a "bit gloomy" and a "scary chicken."

RELATED: Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

PHOTOS: Inside Prince Charles & Camilla's London home

Duchess Camilla revealed this ornament has been displayed for over 60 years

The chicken appears to be one of a set of two ornaments that are usually displayed in The Morning Room.

Prince Charles filmed a video inside the room earlier this week as he chatted to staff from the International Rescue Committee. In the background, the large fireplace can be seen topped with the chickens and two crystal chandeliers.

They could be a nod to the Prince of Wales' passion for the environment and the natural world – photos taken to mark His Royal Highness's 70th birthday showed him feeding his Burford brown and Maran chickens at Highgrove House.

The couple's home, Clarence House in London

Charles and Camilla primarily live in Clarence House in London, but they also have other royal residences including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.

When the Prince of Wales relocated from St James' Palace to Clarence House in 2003, some £4.5million was used from public funds set aside for palace maintenance to renovate the property, which was previously home to his late grandmother.

Charles also spent £1.65million of his own money to cover removal costs, decorating rooms for his partner Camilla, and additional refurbishments.

MORE: Prince Charles' new home playground will delight Prince George