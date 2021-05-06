Prince Charles and Camilla share touching photo for Archie's second birthday The Sussexes moved to the US last year

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have shared a birthday message for Charles' grandson, Archie, on his second birthday.

Clarence House shared a sweet throwback photo showing Charles doting on his new grandson, who is being cradled by his father, Prince Harry.

The caption on the post read: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," along with a birthday cake emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie moved to Canada and then the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

The family live in a mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, along with their dogs, Guy and Pula, and a flock of rescue chickens.

Archie has only been pictured publicly a handful of times since his birth, including the adorable family portraits at his christening in Windsor in July.

Prince Harry and Meghan released two snapshots, including one of their baby son surrounded by his immediate family, including Charles, Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Another black and white image showed Harry and Meghan cradling their newborn in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle.

As well as Archie, Charles is also grandfather to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

The Prince will become a grandfather for the fifth time when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to a baby girl this summer.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is currently seventh-in-line to the throne behind his father Harry.

