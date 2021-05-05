Duchess of Cornwall reveals personal family photos with glimpse inside royal home The royal lives at Clarence House with husband Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in April - and their happiness is clear to see.

It's unsurprising, therefore, that Camilla has a number of photos of her husband on display in her study at Clarence House – the couple's official London residence – including one from their 2005 wedding day.

Camilla, 73, gave a glimpse inside her private quarters in a new photo shared to promote her Reading Room. In the image, the Duchess can be seen in conversation with novelist Edna O'Brien with the two ladies sat opposite one another, deep in discussion.

The picture also provides a look at Camilla's tasteful choice of interiors, featuring soft green curtains and plush matching chairs with gold trim.

Camilla shared a glimpse inside her home in a new Instagram photo

There is a large silver elephant on display on a wooden sideboard, alongside a teal vase, while the oval table in front of the window has three photos on display, as well as a small vase of fresh flowers and three more small silver elephants.

The framed pictures include one showing the Duchess and her husband moments after they tied the knot and a second informal photo which shows Charles wrapping his arm lovingly around his wife while she rests her head on his shoulder. The third image appears to be a christening photo.

Charles and Camilla recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary

It comes after Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, addressed whether or not his mother would be titled 'Queen' upon her husband's ascension to the throne.

"I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen," he told The Times. "That hasn't been decided. There are lots of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."

Tom Parker Bowles has addressed whether his mother will ever be titled 'Queen'

Buckingham Palace has previously stated that Camilla will be known as Princess Consort when Charles becomes King.

It follows the precedent set by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the last spouse of a monarch, who was not known as King but rather Prince Consort. However, it has been reported that Charles could give his wife the title Queen Consort when he takes the throne.

