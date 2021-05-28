Prince Harry on the importance of family supporting each other in difficult times The Duke of Sussex discussed mental health with the actress

Prince Harry has spoken out about the importance of family supporting one another in a new episode of the Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can't See. In the episode, the Prince and Oprah Winfrey sat down with 101 Dalmatians star Glenn Close, who opened up about discovering that her sister was suicidal.

Speaking via a virtual chat, Glenn said: "It was a shocking moment, ‘cause my career had really separated me from my family, and we didn’t have access to iPhones the way we do now. It was telephone or letters, right?

"And we did not pick up the phone a lot, so we were visiting my parents, and Jessie came up to me and said, 'I need help because I can’t stop thinking about killing myself.' And I had no clue that she was dealing with that."

Addressing about how Glenn's family had bonded together to help Jessie, Prince Harry said: "It is incredibly powerful to hear you speak like this and to see behind closed doors the realities of a family struggling but thriving from it because of that conversation, because of that family connection. That's the overwhelming positive from it.

Glenn opened up about her sister in a new interview

"You as a family have had a fair amount of struggles but from what I see from this stories and the experiences that you've been through is that it's brought you so much closer as a family."

On a previous episode, Harry opened up about the relationship between him and his father, Prince Charles, saying: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's gonna be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense.

"Just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

