Prince Harry makes surprise reappearance with Oprah Winfrey for another TV show It's a follow-up to The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have once again joined forces for a follow-up to their Apple TV+ mental health series, The Me You Can't See.

The one-off episode, entitled The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward, will see Harry and Oprah reunite with advisors and participants for a "thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here".

The subjects who starred in the original documentary will offer further insight into their stories, while experts will share their guidance for continuing the global conversation.

Among those taking part are Hollywood actress Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, and author and OnTrack NY peer counsellor Ambar Martinez, along with all members of The Me You Can't See advisory board. The episode, which will air on Friday 28 May, is being dubbed a "town hall conversation" hosted by the Duke of Sussex and his good friend Oprah.

The pair's initial series, The Me You Can't See, dropped on Apple TV+ last Friday. Harry bared his soul in the mental health documentary, admitting that he was willing to take drugs at the most "nightmarish" period of his life and also that an argument with his wife Meghan Markle led him to start therapy.

The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward will air on Friday 28 May

Harry said he turned to drink to mask the pain and trauma of losing his mother Princess Diana at such a young age. "I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he said.

"But I slowly became aware that okay I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

Harry bared his soul in the first mental health series

The Duke has been attending therapy sessions for the past four years, but admitted it was Meghan who encouraged him to face his trauma.

"I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists," he said. "I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

