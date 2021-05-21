The Queen is all smiles at engagement hours after Prince Harry's TV series airs The royal made brand new confessions on his new Apple TV+ docuseries

The Queen looked the picture of happiness as she conducted two virtual audiences via video link from Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Her Majesty was seen smiling as she spoke with Mr Lim Thuan Kuan, the High Commissioner for the Republic of Singapore and then again with Dr Cesar Rodriguez-Zavalla, the Ambassador from the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.

The public appearances come hours after her grandson Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series on mental health dropped online.

The new docuseries, called The Me You Can't See, saw the royal address traumatic memories from his childhood, including the death of his mother Princess Diana and harassment on social media of he and his wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex also told host Oprah Winfrey his family did not speak about Diana's death and expected him to just deal with the resulting press attention and mental distress.

The Queen pictured during a video call on Friday

The series comes just weeks after Harry appeared to suggest his father Prince Charles, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had failed as parents.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke said he wanted to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering" for the sake of his own children.

He said of Charles: "He's treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?"

Prince Harry made new claims during his chat with Oprah

Harry, 36, picked up the theme again with Oprah, telling her in the series: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you.'" The Palace are yet to comment on the latest revelations.

