Kate Middleton shares impressive sketch after special royal tour The Duchess of Cambridge studied art history at university

Kensington Palace shared an impressive piece of artwork by the Duchess of Cambridge as Kate and Prince William returned to London after their tour of Scotland.

The sketch of St Andrew's was created by Kate in 2002, when she would have been a student at the University – the place where she met and fell in love with Prince William.

Kate studied art history and graduated with a 2:1 degree in the subject in 2005. While William was enrolled on the same course as his wife in the first year, he later switched to Geography.

READ: 12 of the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of Scotland

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton keeps her promise to wear pink to meet little girl

The Duchess' impressive artwork shared on the couple's social media accounts was shown alongside a typed postcode, which read: "To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!"

The sketch of St Andrews created by the Duchess in 2002

Royal fans flocked to the comments section, with a series of heart and clapping emojis, with one commenting: "What a beautiful sketch." Another shared on Twitter: "Fabulous sketch, our Duchess is so talented."

Since marrying William in 2011, Kate's interest in art and photography is reflected in her royal patronages including the National Portrait Gallery, The Foundling Museum and The Royal Photographic Society.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in bubblegum princess dress as she keeps sweet promise to little girl

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's secret outing in Scotland revealed – and you'll be surprised

The post included a special message from the couple

The Duchess also takes the official photographs of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for their birthdays and milestone moments.

Prince William and Kate spent the week carrying out engagements in Scotland, where they met local organisations, key workers and school children. The Duke was appointed as Lord High Commissioner to the 2021 General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.