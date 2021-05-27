Kate Middleton and Prince William's secret outing in Scotland revealed – and you'll be surprised The royal couple are on the final day of their tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been taking a trip down memory lane this week while on their week-long tour of Scotland.

The royal couple visited St Andrew's on Wednesday – the place where they met and fell in love. And after a busy day of engagements, they decided to return to another old haunt for their second 'date' of the tour.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's photo with baby drives royal fans wild

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's daily diet

William and Kate were spotted popping into the award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar for a low-key takeaway on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE: Kate Middleton debuts adorable jewellery in tribute to her children

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's best photos from final day of Scotland tour

According to the Daily Mail, the pair were 'regular customers' while they were students some 20 years ago, and ordered a £7.95 haddock supper, wrapped in paper, which they ate on a bench near the pier.

William and Kate enjoyed a fish and chip takeaway on Wednesday afternoon

A short time afterwards, they returned to the shop for ice creams – William had his in a cup, and Kate in a cone – as they chatted to staff.

MORE: Kate Middleton changes into Breton top and Veja trainers for return to university

Their sweet 'date' ame after they headed out for dinner together on Tuesday evening. The couple were spotted leaving Forgan's – a contemporary restaurant with a Scottish twist. They asked for a private seating area at the back of the eatery and had a discreet security detail seated nearby.

The couple's tour included a visit to St Andrew's

"There was a crowd outside once they left but as far as inside goes it was quiet," manager Marc said of their visit.

"There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare, they were very nice and when they left they were very complimentary."

The manager, who was off duty when the couple arrived, was called by staff at home: "Word certainly reached me we had guests come in!" he shared.

The royals have enjoyed a week-long visit to Scotland

Forgan's wasn't built when William and Kate were attending St. Andrews University from 2001 to 2005. It is based in a converted butcher's warehouse.

Marc further said he believed the Duchess was recommended it by one of her university pals. It is said to be popular with one of the societies that Kate was a member of, he added.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.