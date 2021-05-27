Kate Middleton and Prince William's photo with baby drives royal fans wild The couple are the proud parents of three

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been met by excited crowds on every stop of their tour of Scotland. But one little member of the public really caught Kate's eye as the royal couple took a stroll around a fishing village in Fife on Wednesday.

The mother-of-three was photographed cooing over a young baby, who was sat in a Silvercross pram and wearing the most amazing blue bobble hat.

As William looked on, Kate made a fuss of the youngster, who had been brought along by his proud mum, and bent down for a closer look.

The pictures have gone down a storm with fans – not least because of Prince William's expression. The future heir doesn't want to have any more children, according to his wife, who told a fan in Bradford last year that it was unlikely the couple would be having another baby. "I don’t think William wants any more!" she confessed.

Look at that cute little baby Catherine and William met today, the beanie is amazing 😍

C’mon Catherine and William 👀 pic.twitter.com/AYS8uTH3Yu — Team Cambridge (@cambridgecrown) May 26, 2021

Kate stopped to coo over a sweet baby during the couple's visit to Fife

In 2019, Kate had hinted at potentially wanting more children while touring Northern Ireland with William. She met a cute five-month-old baby and admitted that seeing the infant had made her feel "broody". But, she noted: "I think William would be a bit worried!"

The Duchess, 39, has a natural rapport with children – and shared a funny exchange with a group of schoolchildren earlier on in the Scotland tour during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre.

The Duchess has a natural rapport with children

As she approached the group, who were huddled up to catch a glimpse of the royals, Kate was asked by one little boy whether she was a Prince.

Shaking her head, she replied: "I'm not a Prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine."

William and Kate will soon be returning home to their three children

When another little girl shouted out, "She's a Princess!" Kate sweetly asked her, "Are you? Are you a Princess?" When the girl shook her head, the Duchess replied: "Aww, you look like one in your beautiful pink coat."

William and Kate's own children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis – have remained at home in London during the couple's whirlwind tour, which will conclude on Friday.

