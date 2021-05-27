Kate Middleton wows in bubblegum princess dress as she keeps sweet promise to little girl

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge always surprises royal fans with her elegant choice of outfits for official engagements. On Thursday, however, we already expected to see Kate wearing pink - since she previously announced her intention to wear the shade.

READ: Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram

The royal, who invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, wore a stunning pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Middleton meets Mila in her pink dress

Earlier this month - in clips shared to Prince William and Kate's new YouTube channel - the Duchess took part in a moving phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her daughter Mila, whose photo was included in her book, Hold Still.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton reminisce in St Andrews - best photos

Kate wore a ME+EM dress to meet Mila

Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window as her father stood outside.

Silk shirt dress, £450, ME+EM

SHOP SIMILAR: Pink colour block dress, £109.95, Jonzara

During the call, Kate made a sweet promise to the little girl that she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet.

MORE: Kate Middleton's off-duty look revealed on secret date night with William in St Andrews

On Thursday, the pair finally met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - and when Kate walked into the room the face of the little girl, who was joined by her parents, lit up.

Kate finally met Mila at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

"Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person," Kate could be heard saying.

She then praised the little girl who was dressed head-to-toe in pink with matching headband, dress and shoes, adding: "I love your dress, can you do a little twirl - and your shoes."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.