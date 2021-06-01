The Queen 'signs off' Windsor Castle exhibition to celebrate Prince Philip's life - report The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April

The Queen has reportedly signed off an exhibition at Windsor Castle that will celebrate the late Duke of Edinburgh's life.

According to The Sun, the 95-year-old monarch has agreed to release treasured artefacts for the display that will chart their wedding as well as her late husband's naval career, charity work and his love of carriage driving.

The exhibition, curated by the Royal Collection Trust, was originally planned to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday on 10 June. The Duke passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April and his funeral was held at St George's Chapel eight days later.

While the Queen will not personally open the exhibition, she will reportedly be offered a private tour. Her Majesty has spent much of the past year residing at Windsor Castle during the pandemic.

The Royal Collection Trust declined to comment on the matter.

The exhibition will reportedly document the Duke's naval career and royal life

The Royal Collection Trust is responsible for the care of the Royal Collection and manages the public opening of the official residences of Her Majesty The Queen – Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

This work is undertaken without public funding from any kind. Income generated from admissions, retail sales and other commercial initiatives funds the conservation of the Royal Collection and projects to increase access to and enjoyment of the Collection and the Palaces.

Windsor Castle reopened last month to visitors following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Royal fans wanting to visit the Queen's Berkshire residence should pre-book their tickets from the RCT's website or by phone: +44 (0)303 123 7304.

