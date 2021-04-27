The Queen sends heartfelt cards to those who paid tribute to Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest ten days ago

Following the passing of Prince Philip on 9 April, thousands across the nation paid tribute to him and wrote to the Queen to share their grief and condolences.

Following the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh ten days ago, Her Majesty has now begun responding to those who left tributes for the Duke.

The monarch has sent cards to each of those who left a tribute – and it featured a hearttouching message.

The front of the card read: "In memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Inside the card, which featured a large picture of the Duke, the Queen's personal message read: "I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband."

She signed off with "Elizabeth R."

Royal watchers were moved by the gesture, and one said: "I'll forever cherish mine if I get one."

The card featured a heartfelt message

The move comes after the Queen attended her first royal engagement since the funeral of her husband of 73 years.

The monarch undertook two virtual audiences. The meetings, which took place via video link from Windsor Castle, were with the ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, and the ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Her Excellency Mrs. Ivita Burmistre was received in the audience and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Latvia to the Court of St. James's.

Her Excellency Mrs. Sara Affoué Amani was also received in audience by the Queen and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the Court of St. James's.

The Queen laid her husband to rest ten days ago

Her Majesty also had a small reason to celebrate recently, as her horse, Spring has Sprung, won at the Windsor races.

The monarch's two-year-old bay colt, which is ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by Michael Bell, is one of the many horses she owns and she would have no doubt been delighted to see him reach the finish line in first position.

The 95-year-old royal is a big fan of the races and last year had to miss out on attending any of them due to the pandemic.

This year, however, she might return to Ascot, one of her favourite events of the year, as it has been revealed that they are operating again – but at a reduced capacity.

