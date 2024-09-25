King Charles' royal residences set to close and 2025 plans

We adore swooning over the interiors of the royals, but what about admiring the gilded décor and plush furnishings in real life? The good news is many properties in the royal portfolio open their doors for members of the public to tour. From King Charles' grand castle in Windsor to Prince William and Princess Kate's London residence, here are the royal homes you can visit in 2024 and beyond…

1/ 7 © Steve Christo - Corbis Buckingham Palace This iconic London palace with its 775 rooms and splendid décor is often top of the tourist hit list and there are plenty of visits available for members of the public looking to see inside. The grand residence will close at the end of September, but it could be open for sporadic dates ahead of next summer's opening. Keep an eye on rct.uk for the latest opening days.



2/ 7 © Jeff J Mitchell Palace of Holyroodhouse The King's official residence in Edinburgh is due to close its doors at the end of September, but summer 2025 will see the property open again for visitors. At the end of the Royal Mile, the property is popular with tourists, and it features a shop and café for royal treats.



3/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Sandringham House You have until 11 October to pay Sandringham House and Gardens a visit. But if you can't secure a slot, the gardens will remain open all year round so you can see the iconic property from the outside. The external grounds also contain an epic children's playpark which was masterminded by none other than Princess Kate!



4/ 7 © Pool Hillsborough Castle Hillsborough Castle is the monarch's official residence in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. The castle itself and its stunning grounds are open Wednesday-Sunday each week until 29 September.

5/ 7 © Steve Christo - Corbis Windsor Castle The world's largest occupied castle with a 1,000 year history is waiting for you to experience its beauty. It is open Thursday-Monday every week for the entire year so you can see it come rain or shine.



6/ 7 © David Goddard Althorp House While not an official royal residence, the stately home of Althorp House is where Princess Diana spent some of her childhood, and her brother Earl Spencer opens it up each summer for visitors to tour. The grounds also have a shrine to the late Princess and the Oval Lake on site is where she is buried. The Northamptonshire estate will reopen in summer next year.



7/ 7 © Photo: Getty Images Future openings Clarence House, which is currently home to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Frogmore House are among the residences which have been opened to visitors in the past, but the Royal Collection Trust website explains that they are "closed until further notice". Watch this space!



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US residence is one place you won't be able to go inside, but you can take a look via our best glimpses round up.