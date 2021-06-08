The Queen makes first appearance since birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Little Lilibet has been named after her great-grandmother

The Queen has made her first official appearance since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who arrived into the world on 4 June.

On Tuesday, her Majesty conducted two virtual Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle. She met with the ambassador from the Republic of South Sudan, Ms Agnes Oswaha, and with the High Commissioner for the Republic of Mozambique in London, Ms Albertina MacDonald.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie share candid insight into socially-distanced visits to the Queen

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle narrates her debut children's book The Bench

For the engagements, the Queen wore a floral dress with her beautiful diamond and ruby butterfly brooch - that has been described as a "wedding gift" in the past.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby announcement is a royal first

MORE: Prince William shares sweet connection with niece Lilibet

It marks the first time her monarch has been seen since the arrival of her great-granddaughter, who was aptly named after her family nickname - Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

On Sunday, the Queen shared her joy in a statement, which read: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!

The Queen pictured during a video call on Tuesday

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild."

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan announce baby name - the meaning behind it

Little Lili is the first of the Queen's great-grandchildren to be born outside the UK, not to mention the first royal baby who has had the honour of sharing their first name with her Majesty. Her cousin, Princess Charlotte, has Elizabeth as the first of her middle names, however, with Diana as her second.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Friday

Announcing their daughter's safe arrival on the Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.