Prince Harry and Meghan announce daughter's name - the sweet meaning behind it The Sussexes' second child was born on Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the full name of their baby girl – and it carries a special family meaning.

The tiny tot is named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet is the nickname that the Queen was given by her parents as a child, and she was often called that by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The baby's middle name is of course in honour of Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

As with their son Archie, Harry and Meghan have also given their daughter the surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, paying tribute to the Duke's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April.

In 1947, Prince Philip of Greece was naturalised as a British citizen and became Philip Mountbatten instead while serving as a Lieutenant in the Royal Navy.

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor has subsequently been given to descendants of the Queen and Prince Philip who are not future sovereigns, which is why Prince Charles doesn't have the surname himself.

Harry and Meghan have given their daughter the middle name Diana

According to the royal family's official website, it was declared in the Privy Council that "the Queen's descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor".

The Sussexes' daughter was born on Lili was born on Friday, 4June at 11:40 AM at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa

Barbara and weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie after his birth in 2019

Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on 6 May 2019.

The name Archie (sometimes used a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold, while Harrison was chosen in tribute to dad Harry, meaning Harry's son.

