Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter announcement is a royal first

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child - a baby girl called Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. However, their happy news - which was announced on Sunday evening - will always be remembered for its unique announcement!

Prince Harry and Meghan released the announcement on their website Archewell and confirmed that they are on "parental leave" and will "continue to do important work and publish stories on the site".

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome second child

When their son Archie Harrison was born in May 2019, Harry had work commitments three days after while his brother took two weeks off following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sharing their news, the happy couple said on their site: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Royal births tend to be announced the same day a royal baby is born. This time round, Prince Harry and Meghan opted to wait two days before confirming their news with the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan have named their baby girl after the Queen

The newborn baby is named after her great-grandmother the Queen - who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family - and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana. This marks the first time a royal baby has had the honour of sharing their first moniker with her Majesty.

Little Lili is also the first of the Queen's great-grandchildren to be born outside the UK.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement, which read: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

Harry and Meghan with a newborn Archie in May 2019

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

