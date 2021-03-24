Princess Anne was spotted in public on Wednesday for the first time since her grandson Lucas' birth was announced.

The Princess Royal paid a visit to the Greater Cambridge Shared Waste Service, where she met some of the area's waste and recycling collection crews.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to Zara Tindall's baby news

The down-to-earth Princess spoke to refuse loaders and bin lorry drivers who have worked hard as demand has increased during the coronavirus crisis.

Ray Frost, a Street Cleansing Operative, said: "It was nice of The Princess to come and chat about how she was interested in street cleansing and all the crews that work here, who keep the streets clean for us all and have been working hard throughout pandemic."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals new feature at home with Zara Phillips

Refuse crew member Hayley Resztan added: "It was nice to meet The Princess. Her Royal Highness was interested in how I recycle at home too, and whether I started recycling more when I began working here. I’ve always taken care to recycle though."

SEE: The Queen's sweet reaction as Zara Tindall welcomes baby boy

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals how daughters reacted to birth of baby brother

A tweet on Wednesday afternoon from the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire read: "Thrilled to welcome the Princess Royal to meet and say thank you to the men and women in waste services @camcitco @SouthCambs who have battled all weathers and fear of #COVID19 during the last year to keep our streets safe and clean."

Princess Anne paid a visit to Greater Cambridge on Wednesday

The princess is celebrating the birth of her first grandson, whose full name is Lucas Philip Tindall, after her daughter Zara gave birth at the weekend.

The mum-of-three and her husband Mike announced the news on Wednesday, with Mike going on to share the details on his popular podcast, The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike said.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Zara and Mike now share three children

The princess is celebrating the birth of her first grandson, whose full name is Lucas Philip Tindall, after her daughter Zara gave birth at the weekend.

The mum-of-three and her husband Mike announced the news on Wednesday, with Mike going on to share the details on his popular podcast, The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike said.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Zara, who is the Queen's eldest granddaughter, and Mike are also doting parents to two daughters: Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.