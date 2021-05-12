Zara Tindall will mark a special milestone this weekend The Queen's eldest granddaughter welcomed her third child in March

It's set to be a big weekend for Mike and Zara Tindall, as the Princess Royal's daughter will mark her 40th birthday on Saturday 15 May.

The Tindalls are likely to celebrate the occasion privately with their daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, two, along with their baby son, Lucas, who was born on 21 March.

Former rugby player Mike and Zara also have another special reason to celebrate this summer – their tenth wedding anniversary on 30 July.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals the birth of his baby boy on his podcast

Mike often opens up about his home life with his wife and children on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. Earlier this month, he spoke to his fellow hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell about his recent "good, fun, family weekend".

He told them: "A great Saturday, because Zara's horses were running so she went off to watch them, took the girls with her and I had the wee man, and literally you feed him, he goes to sleep, I went to the gym, he wakes up, I feed him. I watched rugby whilst I was feeding him, he went back to sleep. It was the best day. Just the house on your own."

Mum Zara was also pictured out with baby Lucas publicly for the first time as she attended the Cirencester Park International Horse Trials.

Zara and Mike married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011

Born on 15 May 1981 at St Mary's Hospital, Zara is the only daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

The Queen's eldest granddaughter is an accomplished equestrian and followed in her mother's footsteps, having competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team. She is also a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

Zara is currently 19th in line to the throne, behind her older brother, Peter Phillips, and his daughters, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight.

