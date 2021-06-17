Prince Charles and wife Camilla share tender moment at Royal Ascot: Photo The royal couple have been married since 2005

Prince Charles proved to be the perfect gentleman as he attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple – who have been married since 2005 – were among the royals who attended day two of the equestrian event, with Camilla looking incredibly elegant in a champagne chiffon dress by Fiona Clare and a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat.

Of course, given the pandemic, she carried with her another accessory, her face mask. And her husband was on hand to offer assistance when she struggled to put it on. Charles was pictured helping his wife loop the mask over her ear in a tender moment.

Prince Charles was seen assisting his wife with her face mask

While members of the royal family shy away from public displays of affection, there is no doubt that Charles and Camilla are still very much in love. Whether bursting out in fits of laughter together or sharing loving smiles, the couple are clearly happiest when they are together and were once again in high spirits for their joint appearance on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla were in good company – fellow attendees included Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex.

The royal couple are clearly very much in love

Also in the Royal Box was Camilla's first husband and the father of her two children, Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla and Andrew were married from 1973 until 1995 and have remained on good terms following their divorce. Together they share son Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer and critic, and daughter Laura Lopes, who works as an art curator.

Charles and Camilla celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on 9 April. While the couple typically marks the occasion by sharing a personal photograph with royal watchers and thanking fans for their well wishes on social media, this year's celebrations sadly fell on the same morning as Prince Philip's passing.

Charles and Camilla were married in April 2005

The pair married in a civil ceremony on 9 April 2005. Camilla wore two outfits designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson: a cream dress with a feathered hat during the ceremony at Windsor’s Guildhall, and a floor-length pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress for a blessing at St.George's Chapel.

While Camilla loves to accessorise with jewels, interestingly, she's the only royal bride who chose not to wear a tiara on her wedding day.

