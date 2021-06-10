Prince Charles and Camilla honour Prince Philip on 100th birthday The Duke of Edinburgh sadly died in April aged 99

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a heartfelt tribute to Charles' late father, Prince Philip, in honour of his birthday.

The Duke of Edinburgh would have turned 100 on Thursday, and Charles and Camilla honoured the occasion by sharing a message on their social media accounts that featured two throwback photos of the late royal and a caption that read: "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday."

MORE: Why Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla aren't allowing home visitors

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles releases touching video as tribute to Prince Philip

The first image showed Philip at Windsor Castle - when he transferred his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to Camilla in July 2020, while the other was taken during Charles' childhood. A young Prince Charles could be seen welcoming his father home from a trip to Malta in 1951.

READ: Prince Charles makes unprecedented changes after taking over the Queen's home

MORE: Why Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla aren't allowing home visitors

Philip sadly died on 9 April and the heir to the throne has spoken movingly about his father's death over the last couple of months, including at the end of Ramadan in May.

Speaking in a heartfelt video message, the 72-year-old Prince was candid about his own grief as he shared his sorrow for those who had lost loved ones during the COVID-19 crisis.

Prince Charles and Camilla shared these throwback photos of the late royal

"This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers," Charles said.

He added: "I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones."

The death of the late Duke prompted an outpouring of public grief and support and Charles thanked well-wishers with a touching card which featured a black-and-white photo showing father and son during a motorboat race in Cowes back in 1958.

The royal couple remembered the late Duke on his birthday

The message sweetly read: "The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy.

"His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days, they have provided great comfort at this very sad time. The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.