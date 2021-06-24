Princess Charlene releases heartwarming video in build-up to tenth anniversary with Prince Albert The couple celebrate their tenth anniversary on 2 July

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have a very important date coming up, as they celebrate their tenth anniversary on 2 July.

MORE: 10 most expensive royal weddings: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie, more

And to mark the event, which will be celebrated over the course of two days, the royal couple will release a series of ten videos marking key moments in their relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Here's the best moments from Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's royal wedding

A trailer for the series was released on Princess Charlene's Instagram account on Thursday, and featured many romantic moments from their relationship including their wedding, and the Prince cheering her on when she was an Olympic swimmer.

The clip also showed moments from their first meetings and them raising their twin children together.

The video was also shared by the Palace's official Facebook page, and to get the full videos shared as widely as possible when they're released on 1 July, it was confirmed an official Instagram and YouTube page would be set up.

When Charlene released the video, she wrote a loving caption for her husband. "Happy anniversary Albert," she said. "Thank you for the blessing of our beautiful children."

Fans were touched by the royal's sweet words, and one wrote: "So touching and tender... Long and happy years to your union."

The royal released this beautiful trailer

A second said: "It's very touching to read your words for the Prince," while many others simply wished the royal couple a happy anniversary.

MORE: Princess Charlene releases adorable Easter snap with children

MORE: Princess Charlene unable to return home to Monaco after South Africa trip – details

Last year to mark their ninth anniversary, the pair released a dreamy snap of the couple posing together in front of a beautiful sunset over the sea.

The Monaco head of state was casually dressed in a navy and white floral shirt with white trousers, while his wife wore a burnt orange draped dress with a turquoise statement necklace.

They were joined by their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in the second snap, which saw the family of four sat on a wooden bench with the same glorious view.

Jacques cuddled up on his mother's lap, while Gabriella smiled as she sat in between her parents.

The couple married in 2011

The Princess recently released another snap of the family together, as they enjoyed a safari in South Africa.

The 43-year-old didn't feature in the photo, but the rest of the family made sure to keep safe under the intense sunlight as they all wore sunhats.

Albert was sat in the middle of their tour jeep, with Gabriella behind him and up front, and the young royal was even being a little cheeky, as he put one of the strands from his sunhat up his nose.

The royal kept her caption short as she only put an emoji of a heart.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.