Princess Charlene releases release adorable Easter snap with children The family were preparing for an Easter egg hunt

Princess Charlene has released an adorable snap of her family preparing for an Easter egg hunt.

The sweet photograph sees Princess Charlene with her husband, Prince Albert, and their twins, Gabriella and Jacques, aged six.

The happy family were seen painting eggs, although the royal couple may have made a small mistake as they both wore white tops, which could get very dirty.

WATCH: Prince Albert praises Princess Charlene in moving speech

The princess also wore a pair of jeans and gold necklace with her look, while Prince Albert had a smart pair of trousers and shoes on.

The couple's children were beaming in the photo, as Jacques extended his hand into a peace sign, while wrapping his arm around sister Gabriella's face.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Easter," Charlene wrote. "Happy Easter egg hunting."

Prince Albert recently made headlines around the world when he was asked for his response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Things could get messy!

"I think it's very difficult to be in someone's place," Prince Albert started, adding: "I can understand the pressure that they were under.

"But I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within intimate quarters of the family.

"It doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. It did bother me a little bit."

He continued: "I can see where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to have these kinds of discussions."

The couple are doting parents to their twin children

In an official photograph of the royal family earlier this year, Gabriella and her mother sported matching haircuts, however, this similarity is now over as the youngster has much darker hair.

In their official portrait, both royals had their sandy locks cut into a sharp bob, with heavy, matching fringes to boot.

The portrait marked one of family's first posts in 2021, although Princess Charlene had been active on social media over the festive period, even sharing a fun set of photos that showed Prince Albert donning a Father Christmas-esque costume for the day, accessorising with red Crocs, a Santa hat, novelty glasses and antlers, much to the delight of his six-year-old twins.

