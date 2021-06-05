Princess Charlene shares incredibly sweet picture of husband and children on safari

Princess Charlene of Monaco is a doting mother to twins Gabriella and Jacques, and on Saturday she shared an adorable picture of the pair with their father, Prince Albert.

The family had gone on safari and were sat in a jeep, with Jacques in the front, Albert behind and Gabriella on the back seats.

The trio were all appropriately dressed with sunhats to protect them from the blazing sun and wore clothes that completely covered their bodies.

Albert had on a black jacket, while his daughter wore a matching black puffer coat and their son had a camo top.

Jacques was even being a little cheeky, as he put one of the strands from his sunhat up his nose.

The royal kept her caption short as she only put an emoji of a heart, but fans flocked to the comments to share their love of the photo.

"Happy adventures. Wonderful memories for your children," one wrote, while another added: "Go to the nature!! Happy weekend."

A third posted: "Beautiful photo! How wonderful to share your adventures with your family!"

Charlene shared the snap from a family trip

A fourth had a lot of praise for the princess, as they wrote: "In the midst of so much pain in the world, getting these children closer to nature is the best thing they can do as parents.

"They look great and authentic! I congratulate you."

The royal has recently had to extend a trip to South Africa after she caught an infection meaning she was unable to return home to Monaco.

She is battling an infection of the ENT sphere (ear, nose and throat), according to the Palace of Monaco, and the infection meant she had to miss the Monaco Grand Prix.

The royal was in the country to raise awareness of the fight against rhino poaching, and she has continued to post photos from her royal visit.

Charlene and Albert share royal twins Gabriella and Jacques

One photo posted on 28 May saw her with the South African anti-poaching unit, who all wore camouflage clothing, with Charlene in a muted jumpsuit.

"It was an absolute pleasure supporting a South African Anti Poaching unit," she wrote. "My sincere thanks for keeping our wildlife and rhinos safe. With all my love and respect."

Princess Charlene was last in South Africa just two months ago to attend the funeral of Goodwill Zwelithini, King of the Zulu nation, who died at the age of 72 due to complications from diabetes.

