She may have given birth four months ago, but Princess Eugenie has slowly started to increase her workload as she made a secret visit to Caritas Bakhita House on Wednesday.

The royal, who welcomed little August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February, joined Julia de Boinville to raise awareness of modern slavery and work for change.

According to the official website for Caritas Westminster, the two women shared home-made ice-cream in the garden with survivors of modern slavery and trafficking from seven different countries.

As part of their work, both Princess Eugenie and Julia visit projects working on the front-line with survivors of slavery. They are founders of The Anti Slavery Collective, a group that aim to bring people together to raise awareness of modern slavery and work for change.

Karen Anstiss, Bakhita House Manager, said: "We were pleased to have Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville for a second visit to the House. Modern Slavery is too big an issue for any single group to tackle alone so we welcome the work of the Anti-Slavery Collective in raising awareness and strengthening coalitions."

Princess Eugenie pictured with husband Jack earlier this week

On their official Twitter page, Eugenie's charity also released this message, which read: "Yesterday our co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, visited Bakhita house, a @CaritasWestm safe house, to meet with survivors of #modernslavery.

"They were so amazed by their immense strength, determination, and positive attitude about life."

The message concluded: "Bakhita house provides women escaping human trafficking with safety and support to allow them to begin the recovery process. As well as a safe temporary home, they also offer women emergency support, legal and financial assistance, mentoring, and help accessing accommodation."

