Princess Eugenie talks about the 'joy' son August has brought her in emotional letter Baby August was born on 9 February 2021

Princess Eugenie has spoken about the joy that her first born son August has brought her, as she thanked one royal fan for their well wishes.

In a letter that was sent out before the sad passing of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, Eugenie enclosed a copy of one of the very first photos of August, wrapped up in a blue blanket and sound asleep in his dad Jack Brooksbank's arms.

The Princess' handwritten letter to Gert's Royals read: "Thank you so much for thinking of us and celebrating the birth of our beautiful baby boy, August.

"Words can't express the joy and love we feel. With our very best, Eugenie and Jack."

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London.

The couple confirmed his full name as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank 11 days after his birth, paying a touching tribute to his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away aged 99 on 9 April.

Eugenie later shared an adorable new photo of her son on Instagram to mark her very first Mother's Day on 14 March. The tot, dressed in a cardigan and whale-printed leggings, was surrounded by daffodils in the royal's garden.

The adorable photo of August to mark Eugenie's first Mother's Day

The Princess also posted a series of sweet family photos to thank fans for their well wishes on her 31st birthday on 23 March.

The Instagram snaps showed baby August cuddled up in his mum's arms, wearing a personalised knitted cardigan and a star-printed hat.

Eugenie shared a sweet family photo on her birthday

And more recently, Eugenie shared another picture to celebrate Easter, showing the family-of-three under a beautiful blossom tree in their garden.

The couple are currently living at Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry, who landed in the UK on Monday ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday, is currently staying at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin.

