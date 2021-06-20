Princess Eugenie shares gorgeous photos of baby August and husband Jack Brooksbank on Father's Day Jack is celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad

Princess Eugenie treated her fans to four heartwarming photos of her husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son August in honour of Father's Day on Sunday. The Queen's granddaughter uploaded the personal snaps to Instagram.

The first saw Jack pushing their son in a pram, while a second was of the couple smiling as Eugenie wore little August in a sling.

MORE: When will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son have his christening?

The Princess sweetly captioned the pictures: "Happy Father's Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!"

This year's celebration is particularly poignant for Jack as he is marking his first Father's Day as a dad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares first video of baby August

Fans quickly rushed to comment on the royal's post, with many saying "Happy Father's Day!" and posting strings of heart emojis in response.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares glimpse at never-ending garden at Frogmore Cottage

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares bittersweet photo on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday

The Princess, 31, and her husband, 35, welcomed their first child on 9 February. Their son's full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and he was born at the Portland Hospital in London – the same place where Eugenie was delivered.

Princess Eugenie melted fans' hearts with the adorable images

Eugenie has been sharing occasional updates and photos about her baby boy, recently posting a sweet home video on Instagram Stories for World Oceans Day.

She showed her four-month-old gurgling happily to himself in his baby bouncer as he played with a blue fluffy toy shark.

Eugenie captioned the video: "It's World Oceans Day today. A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creatures in it."

In the second clip, she added: "A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives." And in the third, she wrote: "And a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks."

Eugenie shares occasional photos of her baby boy

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's second daughter also shared a photo of herself walking through the woods with baby August to celebrate World Environment Day.

It's an exciting time for the York family, as Sarah and Andrew's elder daughter Princess Beatrice is also due to give birth to her first child with husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in the autumn.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.