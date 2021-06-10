Princess Eugenie shares bittersweet photo on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday The royal had a close bond with her grandfather

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo to mark what would have been her late grandfather Prince Philip's 100th birthday on Thursday. To mark the milestone occasion, new mum Eugenie took to Instagram to upload a throwback snap that showed the Duke and the Queen at Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018.

MORE: The Princess Beatrice baby hint we all missed from Princess Eugenie

She wrote in the caption: "Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton wipes away tears at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip sadly passed away on 9 April, with his funeral taking place in Windsor Castle the following week on 17 April. The Queen and the royal family's official mourning period lasted for two weeks.

MORE: The Queen 'signs off' Windsor Castle exhibition to celebrate Prince Philip's life

MORE: Prince Philip made touching gesture to three staff members in his £30m will

At the time of her grandfather's death, Eugenie, 31, paid tribute to the Duke on Instagram, sharing a lovely photo of the pair at the races alongside Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice. She also posted a throwback photo from one Christmas of Philip patting her head as a child.

Eugenie shared this photo taken at her wedding in 2018

"Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them," Eugenie wrote.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love, Eugenie."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.