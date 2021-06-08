We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable first video of her baby son August to mark a day close to her heart.

In clips uploaded to the royal mum's Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the four-month-old can be heard gurgling happily to himself in his baby bouncer as he plays with a blue fluffy toy shark - which appears to be from WWF UK.

Eugenie captioned the videos, writing: "It's World Oceans Day today. A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creatures in it."

In the second clip, she added: "A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives."

And in the third, she wrote: "And a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks."

August could be seen playing with a fluffy toy shark

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London.

Since his birth, the Queen's granddaughter has been sharing updates about her son on her personal Instagram account.

Eugenie shared a new picture of her on a walk with baby August

On Saturday, Eugenie uploaded a sweet new picture of herself walking through the woods with baby August to celebrate World Environment Day.

The Princess will also become an aunt later this year when her older sister Princess Beatrice welcomes her first child with husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

After the news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, Eugenie shared a previously unseen photo from Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding to express her joy over the couple's baby news.

Alongside the snaps, Eugenie wrote: "It's World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes...

"But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea, who's got a little one on the way.

"Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can't wait to meet the little one."

