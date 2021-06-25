Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pays tribute to late stepfather in heartbreaking Instagram post

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a heartbreaking post on Friday as he paid tribute to his late stepfather, Christopher Shale.

Princess Beatrice's husband posted a number of sweet photos from his childhood, including one of his mother, Nikki, and Christopher on their wedding day. Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, was pictured alongside the couple.

Christopher, who was a senior Conservative and a close friend of David Cameron, died from heart disease at Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

Edoardo wrote in the emotional post: "Chrisdog, Pups, I can't believe it has been 10 years. Not a day goes by without me thinking of you and leaning on all the lessons you taught me.

"You once said on my 18th birthday that being my stepfather was the greatest honour and privilege of your life. I echo this, being your stepson is the greatest honour of my life and I would never be standing here today without you.

Edoardo shared a series of moving childhood snaps

"I know how proud you would be of us all today and so wish you had got to meet your 3 and soon to be 4 Grandchildren. What joy they would have brought you. I was just Wolfie's age when you came into my world and changed everything.

"You always believed in me, with unconditional love. You taught me honestly, laughter, hard work and empathy.

"I love you today and always."

Property developer Edoardo is the son of Alessandro Mapelli, a count and a former alpine skier, who competed for Team GB. He also has an older sister, Natalia Alice Yeomans, and a younger half-brother, Alby Shale, who was born in 1991.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in Windsor in July 2020 and are expecting their first child this autumn. He also has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

