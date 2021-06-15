How Princess Beatrice could celebrate first wedding anniversary with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The couple are expecting their first baby this autumn

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month ahead of the arrival of their baby this autumn.

The couple opted for a smaller wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July 2020 amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally, Beatrice and Edoardo had been due to tie the knot in May 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace.

The restrictions meant that the couple celebrated their big day with only a handful of family and friends present, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

If they wanted to mark their anniversary in style, they could very well do so given that the government has announced changes to the rules for wedding and civil partnership ceremonies and receptions.

From 21 June, there will no longer be a maximum number cap for attendees set out in law. Instead, the number of attendees at weddings, civil partnerships and receptions will be determined by how many people the venue or space can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place.

The couple will welcome their first child this autumn

If Beatrice and Edoardo wanted to host a party within the grounds of the Duke and Duchess of York's residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, the guidelines state: "Organisers will need to make the space as safe as possible. A marquee or other structure in a private garden must have at least 50 per cent of its walled area open at any time for it to be classed as 'outdoors' and for the limit based on safe capacity to apply."

Beatrice could decide to take inspiration from her younger sister, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who held a festival-themed party complete with a funfair at the Yorks' childhood home the day after their royal wedding in 2018.

Some restrictions on ceremonies and receptions remain in place during step three of the roadmap and they include providing table service, observing social distancing and wearing face coverings, and restrictions on dancing and singing.

The government has delayed step four of the roadmap to 19 July, and this is believed to be when there will be no restrictions in place.

