Why Princess Beatrice's birth announcement will be so different The Queen's granddaughter is expecting her first child this autumn

Princess Beatrice is set to become a mum this autumn when she gives birth to her first child, but the baby's first appearance is likely to be very different to that of his or her cousin, August Brooksbank.

While Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, shared the first snaps of baby August on her personal Instagram account when he was born in February, the royal mum-to-be is unlikely to do the same.

Beatrice's private Instagram account was revealed by her friend Karlie Kloss back in 2018, when the American model tagged her as @beayork in an Instagram Stories post.

The Princess does have a public Twitter account, but she scarcely uses it, having last tweeted in March to mark World Book Day.

Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, could be the one to share the first photos of their baby, given that he has his own public Instagram account with over 71,500 followers.

Eugenie shared the first photos of her son August on Instagram

Typically, new royal babies make their first public appearance outside the hospital hours after being born, or like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, they are introduced via an interview.

But in Beatrice's case, it seems likely that Buckingham Palace will share photos of the newborn when he or she arrives, given that the Queen's office released the couple's official wedding photos last July.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in Windsor in July 2020

The Palace confirmed Beatrice and Edoardo's happy news in a statement last week saying: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Edoardo already has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

