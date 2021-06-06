Pregnant Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy a day date in the sun The couple are expecting their first baby in the autumn

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were snapped together at the weekend as they enjoyed some time together in London.

Photos published by the Mail on Sunday showed the loved-up royals making the most of Saturday's warm summer weather.

The couple enjoyed a spot of lunch outside before hitting the shops, and they looked effortlessly stylish as they did so.

While Edoardo wore dark trousers and a white collarless shirt with beige shoes, Beatrice, whose pregnancy was announced last month, looked lovely in a mid-length green dress which she teamed with a denim jacket, sunglasses, and a sunhat with a black ribbon.

At one point, the mother-to-be could be seen cradling her growing baby bump in one hand as she carried a small wicker basket in the other.

While the 32-year-old's exact due date isn't known, she is set to welcome her first child in the autumn.

The baby will be the second child for her husband, who shares five-year-old son Wolfie with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

The couple are expecting their first baby later this year

Edoardo and Beatrice tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor in July 2020, amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Beatrice's pregnancy in May in a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Last month, the stylish Princess was seen strolling around London in a casual look, as she wore a blue hoodie with grey leggings and a puffer coat.

Beatrice kept things low-key for her trip out, with minimal makeup and her hair worn in a neat bun.

