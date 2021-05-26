Princess Beatrice's incredible gift to mum Sarah Ferguson revealed after baby joy Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child

Sarah, Duchess of York has expressed her joy over the sweet homemade gift her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has give her - a brown suede boot, with the words "I love you" written across it in colourful glitter.

During her latest video for Storytime with Fergie and Friends, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew showed her young viewers how to put bees on a honeycomb biscuit.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson shares sweet anecdote about baby grandson August

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's incredible gift to mum Sarah Ferguson revealed

Showing off her heartwarming gift, Sarah gushed: "My daughter is called Beatrice, and she made me a buzzy bee boot. You can make a buzzy bee boot but don't go out walking in puddles with your buzzy bee boot on.

READ: Why Princess Beatrice has just made royal history

MORE: Princess Beatrice surprises in off-duty look for rare outing with husband Edoardo

"Today I thought, since Beatrice is called Bea – to some people, not me as I call her Beatrice – but this is for you my little Trixie Bell, my Beatrice, my bee, my buzzy little bee."

The video comes one week after the palace confirmed that Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child in autumn.

Sarah shares a close bond with both of her daughters

Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew became first-time grandparents when their youngest daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her son August with husband Jack Brooksbank back in February.

READ: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set for major house move?

At the time of his arrival, doting grandmother Sarah told HELLO!: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together

When confirming Beatrice's pregnancy, Buckingham Palace released a statement, which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

MORE: Watch the moment Sarah, Duchess of York gives special shout out to 'grandpa' Prince Andrew

The Princess tied the knot with property developer Edoardo at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor in July 2020. Due to coronavirus restrictions at the time, the private ceremony was only attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of the Sussexes’ second child in the summer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.