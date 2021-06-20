Prince William poses with George, Charlotte and Louis for never-before-seen Father's Day photo

The Duke of Cambridge has been pictured in a never-before-seen photo with his adorable three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kensington Palace released the image as part of a video to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

It's now known whether the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen photographer, got behind the camera to take the family portrait from 2019's Trooping the Colour ceremony, but it's likely that she did follow tradition. William and the kids were pictured on the steps of their home, Kensington Palace, with the future King looking smart in his military uniform. George, Charlotte and Louis, meanwhile, all coordinated in blue.

The caption read: "Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father's Day."

WATCH: The Cambridges shared this Father's Day video

Fans quickly showed their appreciation for the sweet video, which also included throwback photos of Kate and her dad Michael Middleton on her 2011 wedding day, a gorgeous group photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren, and another snap of Prince Charles with his young sons William and Harry in Scotland.

Many wished William a happy Father's Day in the comments section, and others noted how cute the Cambridge children are.

Bottom left: the never-before-seen photo of the Cambridges

William, who is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, was born at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982. He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the firstborn son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on their six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, a move which was a break from royal tradition.

William will no doubt enjoy some family time this weekend as he marks Father's Day but also gears up to celebrate his 39th birthday. The royals are based in Kensington Palace during the children's school term as George, seven, and Charlotte, six, attend St Thomas's Battersea school in southwest London. Three-year-old Louis has also just started nursery at Willcocks Nursery School.

The picture was taken at 2019's Trooping the Colour

The family also own a lavish country home in Norfolk and often retire there during the school holidays. They spent much of the first lockdown in 2020 in the countryside when George and Charlotte were doing remote learning.

Last year for Father's Day, Kate took some gorgeous photos of William and the children in the sprawling garden of their residence, Anmer Hall. The royals posed on a wooden tree swing while a second snap showed the kids playfully clambering on top of William as he lay on the grass.

