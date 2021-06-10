Prince William and Kate Middleton mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday with emotional message The Cambridges were incredibly close to the late Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a personal statement to mark what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday on 10 June.

In a social media post, Prince William and Kate said: "Today we remember His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

WATCH: Prince Philip's sweetest family moments

"Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @The_RHS, of which Her Majesty is Patron. Visit @RoyalFamily to see more." The image showed the Queen planting a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April, with his funeral taking place eight days later at St George's Chapel.

The Cambridges shared the images of the Queen receiving the Duke of Edinburgh rose

William and Kate were among the royals to attend the moving service, with the Duke walking in the procession behind his grandfather's coffin, alongside brother, Prince Harry, and their cousin, Peter Phillips.

Ahead of the funeral, the Cambridges shared a number of previously unseen photos of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren.

Prince William paid tribute to his "extraordinary" grandfather and shared an image of the Duke enjoying a carriage ride with a then two-year-old Prince George, taken by Kate in Norfolk in 2015.

William and Kate also shared a sweet photo taken with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 2015, when Princess Charlotte was just a few months old.

The Cambridges with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 2015

And in a letter sent to one royal fan to thank them for their condolences, William and Kate shared that their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are missing their "much loved great-grandfather".

The touching note read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

"They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

