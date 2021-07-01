Princess Diana looks cherubic in unearthed photo taken by father John Spencer Princess Diana would have turned 60 on Thursday

A rare photo of Princess Diana from her childhood has been shared on social media. Her brother, Charles Spencer, released the heartwarming picture - taken by their late father John Spencer - on the official Twitter and Instagram pages for Althorp House.

The image was posted to mark the late royal's 60th birthday on Thursday, and it showed a young Diana looking cherubic as she posed outside the family home. She was pictured wearing a white jumper and skirt with two ponytails in her hair.

The caption read: "Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. Diana was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk which is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."

Royal fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Such a loss for everyone. Happy Birthday Diana. She would have gone on to achieve even greater things." Another remarked: "Happy Birthday Lady Diana. May you always be loved, remembered and celebrated."

Later on, Diana's sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, will be reunited at the highly-anticipated unveiling of a statue of their late mother. The royal brothers will be joined by Diana's close family at a statue unveiling of the late Princess at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

This childhood photo of Princess Diana was posted on Thursday

The date marks what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, with tributes being paid around the world to the late Princess.

Diana, who passed away in 1997, grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and her brother Charles still lives there today. He regularly shares updates about the Spencer family estate on his social media accounts, posting photos and videos of its beautiful grounds, priceless works of art and resident animals, including Tim the peacock.

