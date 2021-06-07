Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer and her fiancé reveal plans to move to the UK The couple first met at university in Cape Town

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, and her fiancé Greg Mallett have revealed they are moving to the UK.

Amelia, 28, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer and Victoria Aitken, grew up with her twin sister, Eliza, in Cape Town, after the family moved to South Africa in 1995.

She excitedly announced her engagement to her real estate beau of 11 years in July 2020, whom she met at the University of Cape Town.

In an emotional Instagram post, Greg wrote: "Just a quick update from my side: My fiancée and I decided to relocate to the UK and are currently in transit in France! Whilst it may seem like we got lucky (in many ways, we did), moving countries is difficult.

"It’s been an emotional time saying goodbye to friends and family in SA and, as a coach, it’s been a tough task trying not to project my emotions. However, I've learnt to sometimes take my own advice and simply focus on the controllables, taking 1 day at a time.

"Having said this, it's been absolutely amazing having the incredible Jeff team supporting me and encouraging towards this massive opportunity!

"I'm so excited for this next chapter and can't wait to take the UK on with open arms!"

Greg and Amelia announced their engagement in July 2020

While it's unknown where in the UK Amelia and Greg are planning to move to, her father Charles, has been custodian of Althorp House in Northampton since the death of his father in 1992.

Charles regularly shares updates about the Spencer family estate on his social media accounts, posting photos and videos of its beautiful grounds, priceless works of art and resident animals, including a peacock.

Amelia's father, Charles Spencer, resides at Althorp House

Amelia admitted that Diana's former home could be the perfect wedding venue.

She told Tatler in January: "It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there."

However, Amelia confessed that South Africa is also a strong contender. She added: "Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

Charles also shares two more children with his former wife Victoria – Lady Kitty Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. The couple divorced in 1997 and he went on to marry and have two children with Caroline Freud – the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

Charles and Caroline separated in 2007 and later divorced. He is currently married to his third wife, Karen Gordon, with whom he shares a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

