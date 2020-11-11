Charles Spencer shares rare photo of his father and he is Princess Diana's double The late Princess of Wales took after her dad

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared a very special family photo in honour of Remembrance Day on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a black-and-white photo of their father in uniform, and with his expressive eyes and oval face, the similarity with the late Princess was undeniable!

Alongside the image, the Earl shared three photos from a Remembrance Day ceremony in France last year, including a snap where he stood next to an older lady, both of them smiling.

Charles captioned the lovely photos: "Remembering my father & his men from the #royalscotsgreys who liberated Vieille-Lyre & Neuve-Lyre (Normandy) in ‘44.

"Georgette (in her 90s) & family hid a downed Canadian airman. They’d have been shot if found out. I was humbled to be a guest, 75 years on. #ArmisticeDay. Colour photography: @TVjake."

The Earl's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the images, with one commenting: "Wonderful photo of your father," and a second replying: "Outstanding."

Charles and Diana's father looked just like the late Princess

Other fans responded with heart emojis, and one wrote: "We Will Remember Them."

Just a few days ago, on Remembrance Sunday, Charles shared another wonderful family photo on Twitter.

It isn't clear where exactly it was taken, but the rare childhood photo showed Charles and Diana standing next to each other on what looked like a beautiful summer's day.

Diana wore a pink gingham dress while her brother was dressed in blue shorts and a matching top.

The Earl shared a sweet childhood photo with Diana last week

The future Princess of Wales' blonde locks fell to her shoulders and her brother also had a neatly combed mane of hair.

Diana had her arm around Charles' shoulder, which prompted one of his followers to respond: "Princess Diana seemed like a caring elder sister. Always loved and never forgotten."

Others agreed, chiming in: "Lovely photo. Sibling love. God rest her soul," and: "Her legacy and influence remains and in fact gets stronger and stronger as years go by."

