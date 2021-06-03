Charles Spencer shares must-see throwback photo of late mother in emotional post Frances Shand Kydd passed away in 2004

Charles Spencer has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Frances Shand Kydd, who passed away 17 years ago on 3 June 2004.

The 57-year-old, who is the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, shared a rare childhood photograph with his mum taken on a beach in Brancaster, Norfolk.

"My mother and I on Brancaster beach, 55 years ago. She died 17 years ago today, aged 68," he said in the caption.

His followers were quick to react underneath the touching post, with one writing: "Precious memories for you." Another remarked: "Thank you for sharing. Lovely photograph." A third post read: "Beautiful like Diana."

Frances was married to Charles and Diana's father, John Spencer, from 1954 until 1969. During their marriage, they welcomed four children together: Diana, Charles, and their two older sisters, now Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Charles Spencer shared this throwback photo with his late mum on Instagram

The marriage was not a happy one, and in 1967 Frances left to be with Peter Shand Kydd, with the couple going on to marry in May 1969.

Charles has previously touched upon his and Diana's troubled childhood and the pain they experienced at the time of their parents' separation.

"Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it," he told The Sunday Times in September 2020.

Charles and Princess Diana's parents were married from 1954 until 1969

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn't do it.

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she'd come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came," he recalled.

The father-of-seven went on to reveal that he has been "in and out of therapy for 20 years" and has done "a lot of profound work on my unhappy childhood".

