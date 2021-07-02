Princess Eugenie shares exciting announcement after sweet outing with baby August The royal founded the initiative in 2017

Princess Eugenie shared some exciting news in relation to her charity work on Thursday.

The royal mum, 31, appeared in a new video posted to The Anti-Slavery Collective's social media accounts.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares exciting announcement

Eugenie, wearing a floral dress, spoke directly to the camera and revealed: "Hi everyone, I wanted to take the chance today, to tell you about our newsletter. It’s a small snapshot into the world of modern slavery that our followers can learn about the biggest news stories, some book recommendations, and most importantly, some survivor stories."

The Anti-Slavery Collective is an initiative Eugenie founded with best friend, Julia de Boinville, in 2017.

Julia also appeared in the short clip to explain how their followers can subscribe for the monthly newsletter, with the link included in their Instagram bio and at the top of their Twitter page.

Eugenie and August enjoyed a mother-son outing

Earlier this week, Eugenie enjoyed an outing with her four-month-old son, August. The Princess shared a series of sweet snapshots on Instagram as she took the tot to visit the Tea Timers, a herd of wooden elephants, which are part of the CoExistence Story from the Elephant Family, in London's Green Park.

The royal visited the installation because of her patronage for the Elephant Family, and after hearing that one of the wooden sculptures was named Assam August, she took her son along with her.

In one image, Eugenie smiled at the camera with August in her arms, who looked adorable dressed in a pale blue outfit with a matching sunhat.

Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child at the Portland Hospital in London on 9 February 2021.

The couple are currently residing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

