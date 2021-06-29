Princess Eugenie's new photo of baby August has fans saying the same thing The royal gave birth to August in February

Princess Eugenie headed to Green Park with baby August on Tuesday to visit the Tea Timers, a herd of wooden elephants, which are part of the CoExistence Story from the Elephant Family.

The non-profit organisation seeks to raise understanding of how animals live in a human-dominated area to help protect the planet's biodiversity.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares the first video of baby August

The royal visited the installation because of her patronage for the Elephant Family, and after hearing that one of the wooden sculptures was named Assam August, she took her son along with her.

In the post, the royal stood next to the wooden sculpture, holding her baby son. She was wearing a beautiful black floral dress, while August was all done up in blue – even his little sunhat!

In her caption, she wrote: "A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer.

"As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it's my pleasure to share this journey with you.

"Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him."

The royal took her son August to meet elephant Assam August

The elephants are currently dotted around the royal parks and will be there until 23 July.

Fans loved the royal's beautiful post, and they all noted that the young tot was already looking like his father, Jack Brooksbank.

One wrote: "How lovely! August looks just like his papa," a second said: "Awwww August is so like his daddy," and a third agreed: "August is the father's photocopy."

But another commenter had a different comparison, thinking the tot looked like his grandfather, Prince Andrew.

They said: "Obviously we haven't seen your son's face, totally acceptable, but my generation has seen your father's face as a baby and in your last picture here, it looks like you are holding baby Prince Andrew!"

The royal welcomed August back in February

The royal has begun increasing her workload after she gave birth to August back in February, and last week she made a secret visit to the Caritas Bakhita House to raise awareness over modern slavery and work for change.

Eugenie joined Julia de Boinville, and according the official website for the Caritas Bakhita House, they shared home-made ice-cream in the garden with survivors of modern slavery and trafficking from seven different countries.

As part of their work, both Princess Eugenie and Julia visit projects working on the front-line with survivors of slavery. They are founders of The Anti Slavery Collective, a group that aim to bring people together to raise awareness of modern slavery and work for change.

