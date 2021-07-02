Princess Beatrice debuts sweet personalised accessory for new outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice was pictured enjoying a rare night out in London on Wednesday, looking lovely in a past season Topshop dress. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, completed the look with a sweet new accessory – a personalised face mask in baby pink.

The 32-year-old royal's face covering was embroidered with a diamante bee wearing a crown, a nod to her own nickname. How adorable!

The colour of the mask sparked a reaction among royal fans in the pictured published on the MailOnline, particularly since Beatrice was also spotted holding a pink cuddly toy.

WATCH: Pregnant Princess Beatrice appears in new video

The eldest York daughter looked lovely in her past season Topshop dress, which is sadly no longer available. The A-line number skimmed her growing baby bump and boasted modest long sleeves and a high neckline.

Beatrice accessorised with a pair of eye-catching rhinestone mules from Zara – the perfect choice for a night out when you don't want to wear heels. The £59.99 shoes look so much more expensive and are also available in rich jewel tones.

Beatrice looked lovely in florals earlier this week

We're loving these sparkly dupes from ASOS – and at just £25, they'll liven up any look.

This marks the second appearance of the week for Beatrice, who donned a beautiful floral frock from Maje for a video recording.

Laurie Gem Embellished Mules, £25, ASOS

She released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor, an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion.

The royal looked as stylish as ever in the 'Risoula' dress, which featured a ruffled collar, long sleeves, a flared skirt and a pretty pink floral print. It also has a removable belt, making it the perfect maternity dress.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child

Princess Beatrice announced she was expecting her first child back in May. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

