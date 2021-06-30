Princess Eugenie looks radiant in statement dress for special outing with baby August

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

New mother Princess Eugenie headed to Green Park on Tuesday with four-month-old baby August, looking so glamorous in a sheer black dress with emerald green flowers.

The Princess knows how to style her off-duty wardrobe, still managing to look ultra glamorous in the Claudie Pierlot ensemble complete with ruffled collar, elegant frill trim and regal paisley print. She completed the look with a red and white striped phone pouch – the latest trend for summer.

Teaming her look with a pair of relaxed white trainers and her trusty Mr Boho 'Dalston' sunglasses, the royal mother was ready for a day in the park with her newborn.

We're loving the statement black belt worn with Eugenie's dress, a classic way to cinch in the waist.

Eugenie's exact dress has unsurprisingly sold out, but we've sourced the ultimate dupe so you can rock the florals this season.

Taking to Instagram to share her outing, Eugenie wrote: "A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer. As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you."

"Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him," the Princess continued. How sweet!

Fans spotted grumpy August and couldn't get over how sweet he looked!

Royal fans couldn't believe the similarities between baby August and his dad, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank. Commenting on the first of three photos posted to Eugenie's Instagram account, fans rushed to compare the tiny tot and his dad.

"How lovely! August looks just like his papa," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Awwww August is so like his daddy".

Princess Eugenie looked lovely in florals for the sunny weekday

A third fan fondly commented: "Aww little August. He’s growing so fast".

The royal has begun increasing her workload after she gave birth to August back in February, and last week she made a secret visit to the Caritas Bakhita House to raise awareness over modern slavery and work for change.

