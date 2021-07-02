Kate Middleton spent much of her Friday at Wimbledon, and during her time there, the royal took part in a quick reaction game.

The game consists of a device which flashes lights, which then need to be hit as quickly as possible, and is often used by sportspeople to test their reaction speed.

WATCH: Kate Middleton tests her reaction skills in fun clip

In a clip, the Duchess of Cambridge tested her reaction speed and, for the most part, she nailed it.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's social media pages are generally run by their team rather than Kate and William themselves, though they have been known to sign off tweets and posts personally in the past. The Duchess' latest caption is particularly down to earth, however.

Captioning the post, she asked: "Hmmm, how'd I do? #Wimbledon."

Her followers were very impressed with her feats, not least of all because she was doing it in a beautiful pair of heels.

"I think pretty good for someone in heels," wrote one, while another said: "In heels! Impressive," and a third joked: "Extra points for the heels."

A fourth never doubted that the Duchess would be excellent at the game, as they pointed out: "She's a mum. Reaction time will be off the chart."

The royal's fans were impressed with her skills

The royal made a surprise visit to Wimbledon on the competition's fifth day, and she was joined by All England Lawn Tennis Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton and AELTC Committee Member and retired tennis player, Tim Henman, for a match.

Kate has been a patron of the club since 2016, taking over the role from the Queen, and has been a regular at the tournament since before she became a royal.

The royal mum-of-three looked effortlessly chic wearing a navy blazer, a white blouse and a polka dot skirt for her outing.

The royal generally attends Wimbledon during the tournament, however, in 2013 she was forced to miss the sporting event as doctors advised her not to go as she was heavily pregnant with Prince George at the time.

Speaking to the documentary, Our Wimbledon, in 2017, she revealed: " I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," to which host Sue Barker responded: "But you had a great excuse!"

Kate frequently attends Wimbledon

Kate added: "I know but even still, I sort of was there… 'maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'definitely not.' I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.'"

Andy celebrated his historic victory on 7 July 2013 and just weeks later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child on 22 July at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington

Luckily, Prince William and Kate both got to witness Andy's second Wimbledon win in 2016 against Canada's Milos Raonic.

