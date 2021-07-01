Kate Middleton and Prince Louis spotted on fun cycling date outside Kensington Palace home The Duchess and her youngest were seen in Hyde Park

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis have been spotted having a very fun mother-and-son date outside their Kensington Palace home – a royal fan has revealed.

Kate Middleton's sweet mum moment with Prince George you may have missed from the England game

According to Mayleen Ramey, who took to Twitter following "the most random and epic celeb-spotting", the Duchess of Cambridge and her youngest son spent a lovely morning together in Hyde Park.

She wrote on Twitter: "As I was approaching the Queen's Gate entrance, I see a young boy on a bike racing towards me on the sidewalk, while gleefully saying 'I can't go slower!' as his mom chases inches behind. As I do when I see all kids, I break into a grin and say a big 'hiiii!' as he zooms by."

Kate Middleton wows in Zara power blazer for surprise Euros appearance

She continued: "I stop for a second to register this random, magical, royal moment...as I've just had an almost literal run-in with HRH Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince George! On a sidewalk! In the middle of London!!"

On Tuesday William and Kate took Prince George to Wembley stadium

Whilst the fan has said the spotting was of George, it would have no doubt been Louis, as he usually heads to nursery on his bike – as shown on the picture the family released to mark the special occasion back in April.

Fans were quick to point out the easy mistake, with one writing: "I'll bet it was Louis and not George. He would have been in school," whilst a second added: "Also I get the impression Prince Louis is a bit kamikaze like my little boy was at that age. I bet he zooms around on that balance bike at a million miles an hour."

A third wrote: "Yes!!! I bet!!! He is known to go to Nursery through the park followed by his mum on the bike, where as George and Charlottes school is much further away and are taken by car! Louis is so like his brother and tall so would be easy to mistake him."

Prince Louis started at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington in April, following in the footsteps of his big sister, Princess Charlotte, five, who also attended the same nursery.

The adorable image shared to mark his third birthday was taken at Kensington Palace by mum Kate, shortly before Louis left for his first day at nursery.

It showed Louis, dressed in a navy jumper and shorts, beaming at the camera as he sat on a red £190 Frog Tadpole balance bike. He looked ready for his big day ahead as he also carried a navy rucksack.